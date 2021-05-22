WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith wanted to make sure that city residents didn’t have to pay for a city tax increase this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After whittling down the proposed budget that came out in April, he and the City Council are expected to vote on the proposed $46,539,384 budget that carries a zero tax increase.
“I think it’s important with what everyone went through this year with COVID,” he said. “Zero is good and we did it.”
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix proposed a 2% tax increase in his proposed budget in April.
To get to the zero tax increase, council members reduced the spending plan by $194,815 during budget deliberations earlier this month. They made a series of changes in different ways to get to that number after meeting for nearly 10 hours during three budget work sessions on a weekend two weeks ago.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson thinks that budget deliberations ran smoothly under Mr. Mix’s second budget since returning to City Hall in that position.
“I think it’s reassuring to the public,” he said, acknowledging that a zero tax increase wasn’t his first choice.
Some changes include reducing the fiscal plan by taking out $50,000 each to make improvements to the Taylor Street playground and resurfacing basketball courts, $80,000 to demolish a small building and resurfacing a pier at the Marble Street hydroelectric plant and cutting $5,000 for a website redesign.
They also decided against reinstating the deputy fire chief position that was eliminated with the retirement of Russell Randall two years ago. Fire Chief Matthew Timerman requested council members recreate the position at the cost of $157,000, saying that he needs help with the administrative side of the fire department.
Instead of adding the full-time position, council members decided to promote a firefighter to the position of administrative captain, who will do that administrative work. The promotion itself won’t cost much, but it will mean overtime costs will increase to bring in firefighters to fill in shifts that the new captain would have worked as a firefighter, resulting in a cost of $135,000 and a net saving of $22,000.
“It’s still a savings,” the mayor said.
Council members also added $63,821 to the budget to improve security at the library.
Other changes include paying cash for some items, such as $175,000 for a dump truck for the public works department, rather than borrowing and taking on more debt, Mayor Smith said. It will take some of the burden as the city faces a financial cliff when the city loses millions of dollars in revenues from a contract with National Grid to provide excess hydroelectric, he said. Rather than a no tax increase, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson would have preferred to set up a special account that would set money aside to offset expected large tax increases after the National Grid contract expires in 2021 and the city loses those revenues.
They’re using $419,886 in American Rescue Plan funding to pay for reinstating four police officer positions and a maintenance worker for City Hall and the library that were cut last year as the city braced for a possible financial crisis caused by the pandemic.
They also continue to hope that some of the $22 million in the American Rescue Plan funding the city is receiving can pay for some improvements in the water and sewer departments, as well other projects, which would save the city more money, Mayor Smith said.
Plans also call for spending $1.285 million to go to single-stream recycling, rather than residents having to separate recyclables in several plastic bins as must be done now. The capital project would include a new $700,000 recycling building and $585,000 in equipment.
Councilman Henry-Wilkinson supports the recycling project, stressing that Watertown is among the only communities in the state without single-stream recycling. But he said the city will need to make sure it keeps on top of the recyclable markets over the next several years.
Council members Leonard G. Spaziani and Lisa A. Ruggiero both oppose the plan, citing its cost and that it will take between 10 and 12 years before the city can save money by doing it. Councilman Spaziani said he will vote against the budget if the project remains in the capital improvements program.
Plans call for bonding for the project, so it will take a four-fifths vote to move forward and it appears that it doesn’t have enough support to pass the bonding measure.
