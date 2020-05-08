WATERTOWN — City Council members will be taking their first crack on Monday night at a proposed budget that carries a 6.65 percent tax increase, 23 layoffs and severe cuts in parks and recreation department programs.
A budget session has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday that will include discussions on the water and sewer budgets and the public works department.
“That’s where we’re going to start,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
A marathon second session will be held from 8:20 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23. Other meetings will be added if needed, Mayor Smith said.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix is still talking to employee unions to see if they can work out a deal to cut salaries to try and save some jobs.
Mr. Mix has proposed cutting 11 filled positions in his $41.9 million spending plan to offset a $2.5 million loss in sales tax revenues caused by the coronavirus financial crash.
He wants to reduce spending from the current $45.8 million budget by $3.9 million, or 8.53 percent.
Mr. Mix also recommends increasing the real property tax levy $717,600, which results in a tax rate of $9.37 per $1,000 of assessed value or a 6.65 percent, or 58 cents per $1,000, increase over last year’s rate.
A taxpayer with a $110,000 home would pay an additional $64.28 in taxes in the proposed budget.
