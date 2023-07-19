WATERTOWN — A local business owner is responding to the City Council’s decision to pause plans to remove the recently placed planters outside his building on Washington Street.
“I was sad to hear that the Council tabled the decision to restore some of the parking spaces in front of the KeyBank building, but I have faith that they will follow through with their promise to do so,” building owner Robert D. Ferris said in a prepared statement.
On Monday, the City Council decided to table discussions on the removal of the planters and see if any issues arise.
Council had previously unanimously decided to tear up the two cement planters in front of the building after owners Jake Johnson and Ferris had convinced them that every parking spot is needed downtown.
Ferris, who also serves as a Jefferson County legislator for the towns of Rutland and Watertown, said that even though parking for people who live and work downtown has been worked on for years by the city, convenient parking over the last 20 years “has been eroded.”
“The parking losses and traffic changes on Court Street and Washington Street will cause some business(es) great stress and hardship to their already fragile bottom line,” Ferris said in the prepared statement. “Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy and the City Council will do the right thing. If City Council truly wanted to make walking downtown a pleasant experience they would (will) protect the reason people come downtown, the small local business.”
The two 10-foot by 10-foot concrete planters are part of the $3.9 million streetscape project that is designed to make that area of Washington Street safer for pedestrians.
Parallel parking will be available near the planters.
The removal of the planters would have cost the city $38,600.
