WATERTOWN — As a preventative measure, some city businesses with International reach are responding to the worldwide outbreak of the novel cornoavirus, known as COVID-19, by limiting travel.
Are you concerned about the Corona virus/COVID-19?
The epidemic has not, however, created challenges for the companies’ north country operations.
Joseph A. Brown, president and CEO of Roth Industries, said a Monday memo from the company’s international headquarters in Buchenau, Germany said a task force had been formed to establish temporary policies in response to the virus. As a result, the company has stopped all trips that are not essential for preserving company operations.
A few of the German executives planned to travel to the Watertown office to meet with the team, but Mr. Brown said he believes the visit might be canceled.
The company will also evaluate whether to participate in certain trade shows, and if representatives do, to ensure they are safe.
According to Mr. Brown, Roth executives have been concerned about potentially delayed shipments of raw materials due to factory shutdowns in China but the issue has no bearing on Watertown operations where workers primarily manufacture double-walled oil storage tanks using resin from Chicago.
“As long as we continue to get raw materials for our tanks ... and other products we make in Watertown, we’ll be fine,” he said.
Specialty construction company Stebbins Engineering and Manufacturing Vice President Robert E. Aliasso Jr. said the Watertown-based company “is not affected at all” by the COVID-19 outbreak although they have halted travel to some parts of China and other countries where the virus is prevalent.
“We are being proactive by not putting anyone in harm’s way,” Mr. Aliasso said.
“Everyday business” trips to countries with large numbers of confirmed cases of the disease have also been put on hold for executives and employees at New York Air Brake according to Richard Kane, senior director of human resources.
The manufacturer, owned by Germany-based Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems, has a multinational supply chain, Mr. Kane said, which helps keep a steady flow of materials coming in to the company.
“We have not had a disruption in the supply chain, which allows us to operating in continued capacity in the Watertown area,” Mr. Kane said.
Importantly, Air Brake’s leaders have been remaining calm, he Mr. Kane said, and doing whatever is necessary to keep employees and customers informed and business uninterrupted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.