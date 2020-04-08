WATERTOWN — The north country must make sure that it maximizes impact from a new federal Small Business Loan program if it’s going to help local businesses climb out of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s regional economic development director said Tuesday.
Steve Hunt, the regional director for the Empire State Development Corp., said area economic development agencies must do whatever they can to help distressed businesses get help through the Small Business Administration’s cumbersome loan application process.
Mr. Hunt made his remarks during a teleconference call of local economic development experts who are helping businesses get through the financial crisis. The SBA loan program was rolled out on Friday amid flaws in its system for handling loan applications.
The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is holding a COVID-19 relief fund Zoom conference call at 1 p.m. Wednesday to help businesses sort out the application process. Sixty businesses have registered for the program through the chamber’s website at www.watertownny.com.
Daniel Rickman, Deputy District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration, is among the speakers.
Businesses have a lot of questions about the federal program and they need answers, said Kylie S. Peck, the chamber’s CEO and president.
“There’s so much information that it’s nice to get the regional director to speak about it,” she said.
The SBA is offering $349 billion in forgivable loans to help businesses keep employees on the payroll. Banks, however, weren’t given information about the application process until the night before its rollout, causing confusion and frustration just as businesses need help the most.
But Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, said that local banks “are stepping up to the plate” when large, national banks are faltering with the SBA program.
All the local banks are participating in the SBA loan application process.
The other two speakers are: Michelle Capone, director of regional development, Development Authority of the North Country/North Country Alliance; and Elizabeth Lonergan, regional director, the state’s Small Business Development Center.
Ms. Capone will talk about other immediate funding sources — both short-term and long-term — that are available to aid businesses during the crisis.
“A lot of things are going on that need to get out there,” she said. “Businesses need to know what’s going on.”
Donald C. Alexander, the JCIDA’s executive director, said he’s received calls from 25 to 30 businesses that told him that they don’t know if they’ll ever be able to reopen.
It’s frustrating because the local economy was doing well before the crisis, he said.
The local economic development agencies are also looking at what they can do in the way of loans for local businesses. The chamber is also offering a business conversation program twice a week during the pandemic.
The SBA Zoom conference is free and open to all businesses. A password is required and will be emailed upon registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.