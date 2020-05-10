BLACK RIVER — Standing in the back of a pickup truck Sunday for a socially distanced Mother’s Day service, Pastor Mike Gerhardt of Watertown’s Parkside Bible Church tests his mic and asks the crowd of cars before him, “Can I get an Amen?”
Ken and Michele Abell, of Watertown, lay on their car horn in response.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Mrs. Abell said. “This is a special time to remember all mothers.”
Mrs. Abell, a mother of two, came Sunday with her husband, Ken, to the second drive-in service that Parkside Bible Church has hosted at the Black River Drive-In in order to celebrate a holiday during these unprecedented times.
The first drive-in service was four weeks ago on Easter Sunday.
Now, the echo of car horns that bellowed sporadically throughout a wooded area at the drive-in theatre is starting to become part of the new normal as churches across the country attempt to adjust to social distancing standards put in place as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is tremendous,” Mr. Abell said. “People get so isolated and they don’t get to see the people they usually get to see every Sunday and now we can actually get together for fellowship but without close encounters.”
As of Sunday, Jefferson County has confirmed a total of 66 COVID-19 cases with no reported deaths. Even so, attendees of the service remained in their cars, tuned into the local FM station 87.9, found the lyrics to songs on their phones and began to worship together.
“We never thought that we would be going through this time that we are going through now,” Mrs. Abell said. “It’s just surreal. My parents went through the Great Depression and everything so now I’m thinking about what they went through as compared to what we are going through.”
There is an invisible threat which leaves mothers especially worried for their children during the pandemic.
Janet Gerhardt has children across the world in Houston, Brooklyn and even Bali, a province in Indonesia. Eric, her 28-year-old son in Brooklyn, even considered making the trip to the north country to visit his mom, but chose to be safe and put it on hold since Mr. and Mrs. Gerhardt are in their 60s.
“We’re in that population where it could be serious so we decided to put it off for a little bit,” Mrs. Gerhardt said.
As the anxiety of the pandemic looms, faith and fellowship have kept the members of Parkside Bible Church together.
“The testing of our faith will build our hope so we can come out stronger on the other end of this than we were in the beginning,” said Mr. Abell. “Mothers give so much throughout the year, to have this day to give back and to celebrate the importance they have in our lives is very important to us.”
Although celebrations for Mother’s Day will be a little more tame, Mr. Abell plans to treat his wife to takeout from Red Lobster and enjoy some quality time together at home.
