WATERTOWN — The CitiBus system is back to its regular schedule after some bus repairs were completed much quicker than had been thought.
In a press release issued Thursday, CitiBus officials said the repairs have been completed and the public bus system is again operating on its regular schedule.
They also thanked riders for their continued support.
Earlier this week, CitiBus officials thought that the repairs on three buses would take at least a month to get done. They had combined the Coffeen and Arsenal street routes while repairs were made.
The three buses were purchased in 2019. The 32-foot-long bus only has 77,000 miles and has a life expectancy of 350,000 miles.
CitiBus has ordered a new large bus that should be delivered later this year.
For a complete schedule of CitiBus routes, visit wdt.me/WCitiBus.
