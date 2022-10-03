Council readies reconstruction project

Crews work on sidewalk repairs along Watertown's Grant Street, pouring concrete in August 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night decided to seek bids for a reconstruction project along Grant, Seward and Henry streets, even though its initial cost estimate has more than doubled.

The price of the project is estimated to increase from $2.45 million to $5.5 million because building materials and labor costs have skyrocketed.

