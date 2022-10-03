WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night decided to seek bids for a reconstruction project along Grant, Seward and Henry streets, even though its initial cost estimate has more than doubled.
The price of the project is estimated to increase from $2.45 million to $5.5 million because building materials and labor costs have skyrocketed.
The city is blaming higher-than-expected costs of fuel, asphalt, concrete and other materials, as well as increased labor costs, according to a memo from Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The city had considered removing some items from the project scope, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith encouraged council members to move forward with the full project. Council moved forward with the full reconstruction.
“It’s going to be a very nice neighborhood,” Mayor Smith said.
Consultant BCA Architects and Engineers has completed about 90% of the project’s design and the city could soon put the project out for bid.
The project includes replacing water and sewer lines, curbs, asphalt and sidewalks, except sidewalks on Grant Street that were previously completed.
To determine its actual cost, city staff recommended going out to bid leaving the entire project intact.
The project will be funded from a variety of sources including Community Development Block Grant, American Rescue Plan Act, Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program funds, as well as funding from the city’s sewer fund.
