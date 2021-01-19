WATERTOWN — City Council on Tuesday unanimously appointed local attorney Eric T. Swartz as part-time City Court Judge.
Now that he has the position, Mr. Swartz will resign as the Watertown town justice. He recently moved to a rental property at 140 Park Ave., to fill a residency requirement to serve as the $27,200-a-year part-time city judge.
He will serve a six-year term.
The vacant part-time judge position was recently established by state lawmakers. The position was created by state lawmakers after eliminating a full-time City Court judgeship.
Mr. Swartz was appointed as a town justice about a year ago and ran unopposed for the town justice position in November and won. Mr. Swartz was one of two attorneys who applied for the City Court judgeship.
Mr. Swartz, a 1992 graduate of Syracuse University, has been an attorney since 1994. Now confirmed, Mr. Swartz will work on the bench about one day a week and a total of about 10 hours a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.