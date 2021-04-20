WATERTOWN — Get out the blankets and lawn chairs.
The Concert in the Park got the go-ahead when the City Council on Monday night unanimously approved spending $40,000 on this year’s Fourth of July event at Thompson Park.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he was frustrated that the concert was going to be canceled again this summer, so he talked to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller on Friday to see how the city could revive the event for this July 4.
On Monday night, Mayor Smith said the concert was happening. It will be held on July 1.
“I think it’ll be a great event,” he said.
The city has arranged for the fireworks, the orchestra and the stage for the concert and will continue to work on some other logistics. The $40,000 would pay for those expenses and others, he said.
The event will give city residents something to celebrate after so many other summertime traditions were canceled, Mayor Smith said.
Last year’s concert was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Noon Rotary Club announced recently that it was unable to move forward with this year’s event because it did not have enough time for fundraising and to find sponsors.
“This can be one step for normalcy,” councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
The Concert in the Park will feature a performance by The Orchestra of Northern New York and a large fireworks display, the mayor said in a news release.
The mayor doesn’t think the event will have any problem following the guideline of a 20% capacity for the crowd on Kite Hill at Thompson Park, but he pointed out that people must have proof they’ve been vaccinated.
