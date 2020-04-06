WATERTOWN — The site plans for the improvements at the Watertown Golf Club were approved on Monday night, despite objections by Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who is dissatisfied that some items promised by its owner have not been met.
Earlier in the day, P.J. Simao’s lawyer, Jan S. Kublick, Syracuse, urged the city to send site plans for the golf club at Thompson Park back to the Planning Board for reconsideration, accusing the city of giving the golf club “expedient, lenient and favorable treatment at every turn.”
During last fall’s city elections, the matter became a political hot potato after it was discovered that the golf course was encroaching on city parkland, to the chagrin of Mr. Simao. The most contentious issue revolved around club members parking on an overflow lot in the park.
Mr. Simao, the owner of Ives Hill Country Club, and golf club owner Michael E. Lundy, who purchased the Thompson Park facility last year, are rival developers. For almost a year, the city has been caught in the middle of the bickering between the two developers.
On Monday night, Councilwoman Ruggiero argued that Mr. Lundy should be made to resolve all the encroachment issues and that the site plans should be sent back to the Planning Board until they were done.
“I want to make sure we’re doing this right,” she said.
In the 4-1 vote, council members agreed that Mr. Lundy should be made to remove an old septic system on the city’s land and that Mr. Lundy “remediate” the overflow parking lot so members can no longer park there.
The councilwoman, however, was not satisfied that a golf club pump station will still be encroaching on city land, so she voted against the site plans.
Earlier in the day, the city received a letter from Mr. Simao’s attorney urging the city to delay taking action on Monday night. In the letter, Mr. Kublick accused the Planning Board of fast tracking the site plans and not following normal procedures.
The Planning Board failed to insist that the site plan application be submitted in a “whole, timely and complete” matter before approving it in February, so the council should delay taking action on Monday night.
Before the meeting, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith defended the way the city handled the site plans, denying the golf club received special treatment in what he described basically as a new parking lot on golf club land.
He stressed that Mr. Simao pushed for the golf club to create a parking lot on its own land and no longer allow members to park on city park land.
After council debated the issue for months, Mr. Lundy abandoned his plans to redo the overflow parking area that would be used by club members and the public alike.
Instead, he’s creating a gravel parking lot that will create 50 new spaces that will not encroach on city park land by creating it on his property and specifically for club members to use.
Other aspects of the project will remedy the remaining encroachments.
The site plans include a building for an outdoor bar with restrooms, a large tent for special events and another structure at the first tee to greet golfers before they begin to play.
Mr. Lundy owns holes one through six and 16 to 18 of the course at Thompson Park, while the city owns the other nine holes, with the developer leasing the land on which the remaining holes sit.
It’s unclear when Mr. Lundy can proceed with the project because the state has halted all nonessential construction because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The golf course isn’t expected to open until April 30 at the earliest.
The public was not allowed to attend Monday night’s meeting because City Hall is closed due to the virus.
It is my understanding that a public hearing should have been held prior to approval. Was there a public hearing held by the planning board?
