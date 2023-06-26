WATERTOWN — City voters are waking up to primary day today.
Ten candidates are running for City Council in the primary.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The four candidates with the most votes will move on to the general election in November. There are also two write-in candidates. Voters can vote for two candidates.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is running for reelection. Former Councilman Leonard J. Spaziani is in the race.
Former council candidates Benjamin P. Shoen, Douglas E. Osborne Jr., Timothy J. Babcock and Jason M. Traynor are also running.
Political newcomers Maryellen J. Blevins, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway and Michael J. Wratchford round out the field.
Former candidate Aaron Clemons and Brian M. Watson are running as write-in candidates.
This primary is the first time that the Jefferson County Board of Elections will not be using two city polling stations,
The two county election commissioners have decided to not use the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street and Midtown Towers on Mechanic Street as polling places for the June primary and the November general election.
Watertown’s CitiBus will provide shuttle service for voters affected by their polling locations being paused by the board of elections for the primary.
There will be two departure times at each of the old polling places.
At the fire station, the first departure time is at 9 a.m. and the second will be at 2 p.m.
For Midtown Towers, the departure times will be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The bus will transport voters from their old polling location to their new one and will return them all back to their old polling location after all passengers have completed voting.
The bus service is asking people to verify their new polling location, as Midtown Towers has been split across two districts at either Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., or the Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Blvd.
Fare will be the same as the fixed route system, which is $1.50 for the full fare or 75 cents for a half fare.
Previously approved Paratransit clients can also call 315-755-7272 to schedule their transports.
For more information on how to vote, people can visit co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/elections or call 315-785-3027.
