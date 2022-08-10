City moves ahead with $35M biosolid project

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council has informally agreed to proceed with a $35 million Phase II sludge project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

For a decade, the city has been working toward getting to this point to overhaul the plant and turn its sludge — what is called “biosolid” in the industry — into methane gas.

