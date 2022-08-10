WATERTOWN — The City Council has informally agreed to proceed with a $35 million Phase II sludge project at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
For a decade, the city has been working toward getting to this point to overhaul the plant and turn its sludge — what is called “biosolid” in the industry — into methane gas.
In 2016, the city used $9.3 million in state funding to shut down the plant’s incinerator and complete the first phase of the biosolid project.
And now GHD Consulting Engineers LLC, Cazenovia, the engineering company that’s been working on the project, recommends moving forward with the second phase to modify the city’s biosolid.
Jason Greene, a GHD engineer, gave council members a presentation on Monday night about the Phase II project.
“We think this is beneficial for Watertown,” city water superintendent Vicky Murphy said.
The second phase would achieve “the ultimate goal” of producing a Class A biosolid at the plant, located behind the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, he said.
It’s been generating Class B biosolids, which are currently marketed and used as fertilizer on farmland.
City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III asked about the cost benefits of the project.
“For me to talk to the public, in a simple way, why are we doing this?” he said.
City officials have concerns that the state Department of Environmental Conservation will come up with stricter regulations on Class B biosolids, Mr. Greene said.
“It’s looking ahead and you would not be scrambling,” if and when it happens, he said.
GHD recommends that the city equips the plant to dry the biosolids by using new processes, called biodrying, followed by pyrolysis.
With the upgrade, the end product would be black pellets, called “biochar,” which could potentially be sold.
With a $35 million total cost, the city could receive about 25% in public funding to help pay for the project, which would be completed in three phases.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix warned that the project would not ultimately have a return of the city’s investment.
The base project would be $28 million for getting the facility to generate Class A biosolids and $3.5 million each for equipment to thicken the biosolids and further demolition of the incinerator and modernize the transporting of the end material from the site. An addition would be constructed on the back of the facility’s existing structure.
The city hopes to apply for the grants in June, with construction to “very optimistically” begin in 2024 or 2025 and be in operation in 2026 at the earliest, Ms. Murphy said.
