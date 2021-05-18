WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo sees how popular Food Truck Fridays are in Lowville, and she thinks they also could be a hit in Thompson Park.
Recently, she talked to Kylie S. Peck, chief executive officer of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, and Michelle L. Capone, director of regional development for the Development Authority of New York, about starting up some kind of food truck events at the city-owned park this summer.
The councilwoman brought up the subject at Monday night’s City Council meeting to get input from her colleagues on council about the idea. She suggested it could start as a pilot program to see how it would be received by park-goers.
Maybe it could be done on Thursday nights, she said. Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero suggested doing it on afternoons so people enjoying the park wouldn’t have to leave to eat lunch at home and then come back.
“I like it,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said. “I like the idea.”
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said allowing food trucks in Thompson Park was something staff could look into, and he’d get back to council members about it.
“It’s in the preliminary stages,” Ms. Peck said. “We’re just brainstorming what could be a good enhancement for Watertown.”
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson recalled that members of Advantage Watertown, a group of community and business leaders who meet monthly to talk about city issues, brought up the idea a few years ago to have food trucks parked in front of City Hall during the nice weather.
On Monday night, there was some talk whether the vendors would need annual permits through the City Clerk’s office, but city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller said his department already gives out vendor permits for use of city parks.
His department charges $50 for permits to vendors who live in the city and $63 for non-city residents for a single truck on a single event.
Now known as Food Trucks Lewis County, the event was founded in Lowville in 2017 as a community event focused on providing great food, local live music, lawn games and a family-friendly atmosphere. They are going to be held this year at the Lewis County Fairgrounds and at Riverside Park in Lyons Falls.
They’ve gotten so popular that a dozen or so vendors bring their trucks to the events.
For this year, Lewis County organizers have rebranded and expanded their events to four nights, which are slated for June 25, July 30, Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds and on Sept. 10 in Lyons Falls.
