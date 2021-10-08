WATERTOWN — A meet-the-candidates luncheon on Friday didn’t produce any sparks between the seven people vying for election to the Watertown City Council.
Only about 25 people attended the candidates’ event sponsored by the Women’s Council of Realtors at the Italian American Civic Association. It was the first time that all seven candidates came together to discuss issues in this year’s council race.
Moderator Scott D. Atkinson, of Channel 7, WNNY-TV, asked questions gleaned from index cards submitted by audience members.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani, previous candidate Cliff Olney III and newcomers Michelle L. Capone and Benjamin P. Shoen are running for four-year seats. Two will be elected in the Nov. 2 election.
Patrick J. Hickey and Amy Horton are vying for a two-year seat that former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia held.
Some of the issues that came up are recurring topics that have been debated for years. City pools, the ongoing contract dispute with the firefighters’ union and vacant “zombie” houses were brought up during the hourlong discussion.
A recent council vote against allocating $445,000 for the Hospice of Jefferson County and the lack of transparency by city government were also discussed.
“Clarity, sincerity, transparency,” Councilman Spaziani said, stressing that it’s important for council be more open to the public about issues.
During their introductions, candidates presented different ways that they’re approaching their campaigns.
Councilwoman Ruggiero, who’s seeking a second four-year term, talked about accomplishments, including opening the new Thompson Park pool, replacing a neighborhood playground and auctioning off unneeded city-owned properties to get them back on the tax rolls.
Mr. Shoen recalled how different Watertown was when he was growing up, saying he’d like to go back to those days.
Ms. Capone, who’s been involved in several nonprofit organizations since moving into the city 22 years ago, said residents should have a “positive” attitude about the city if they want people to come here to live.
Mr. Olney, who has run for council previously, said Watertown “is sitting on a gold mine” with the city’s hydroelectric plant, even with its contract with National Grid set to expire in 2029. He insisted the city should continue to own and operate it.
Mr. Hickey, also a former council candidate, pointed out he has attended almost every council meeting during the past five years. He serves on the city’s zoning board, organized the Neighborhood Watch program and is a member of the Alliance for a Better Community.
Mrs. Horton said she got into the race after determining she could make a difference.
All seven candidates agreed that improving streets and sidewalks should be a priority.
“You’ve probably hit a pothole coming into today,” Mrs. Horton. “Let’s fix it.”
The seven candidates will face off again during a forum that Channel 7 will air on Oct. 25.
The Watertown Daily Times is interviewing candidates and will make endorsements.
Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham will have candidates on his Hotline radio show.
