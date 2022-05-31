WATERTOWN — City Council deliberated for just over an hour on Tuesday night to go over parts of the “once in a lifetime” budget proposal.
As part of deliberations on Tuesday, councilmembers voted 3-2 in favor of raising salaries by $4,000 with the two opposing votes coming from Councilmember Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
Councilmember Lisa A. Ruggiero said she had spoken with a county legislator and they said that they receive their raises at the same rates as what management receives.
Councilmembers spent about 30 minutes discussing the proposed addition of 24 new positions across city-controlled departments.
Cliff G. Olney III was in favor of adding all of the positions, while other councilmembers seemed to question whether or not 24 new positions were needed.
“What my belief is that for what we’re trying to do I see your budget that you put together this year as well-balanced,” Mr. Olney said to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix. “I don’t know that we have enough personnel at this particular time to do additional projects and recreation until we see kind of how things are going for the rest of the summer.”
Councilmember Ruggiero wants to be more cautious and says that she understands why there is a need for the new positions, but did not want to add all 24. Instead, she wanted to add 20 positions, leaving four of the proposed positions out of the budget and revisit the matter next year.
City Council reached a consensus on not adding four of the positions and bringing the total number of new positions to 20. A Department of Public Works equipment operator has been eliminated from the budget. The DPW will still receive four new positions.
The proposed budget had one new position each for the city’s Code Department and Assessment Department. Instead only one position will be added.
Instead of five new positions for the city’s Police Department, that number has been reduced to three, and Councilmember Ruggiero says it will be decided which positions will be filled as the department requested three new patrols as well as a detective and lieutenant.
“So we’re basically saying instead of the five, we’ll agree to adding three positions and then let him decide which ones does he feel that he needs the most right now,” she said.
Councilmember Olney asked Mr. Mix if there were any positions that were not needed, to which Mr. Mix replied “no.”
“I just don’t want to hamstring us with them having to readopt the budget afterwards, and then bring in people once we see a little bit more,” he said. “We got 80% of what it is that I had hoped for… and I think it’s going to be an exciting time for Watertown.”
Mr. Olney said that he thought there should be more police officers in the budget as there have been talks of adding an officer to the municipal building for security purposes, and he said that person would have to come from the police department.
He also said it would take “some time before we can negotiate a deal with the court systems to provide security there for us.”
“We have nobody standing down there and I think the city staff would be more comfortable if there were somebody there is my belief,” he said.
Mayor Smith said he believes the city should take a “slow and steady” approach, agreeing with Councilmember Ruggiero.
Mayor Smith said in the proposed budget, the new positions being filled would have cost around $1.4 million. That number will now be less. It is unknown how much money will be saved by cutting the new positions to 20.
Mayor Smith also said one of the main differences from last year’s budget to this year’s proposed one is the ARPA funds and extra sales tax revenue. He also said more water and sewer projects will be done, as well as more projects at Thompson Park.
A $900 trail use counter was also voted in favor to see how many people use the trails as last week it was questioned how many people actually use the trails.
This year’s budget is about $10 million more than last year, Mayor Smith said.
City Council also voted in favor of receiving tablets.
There are no increased taxes on city residents in the proposed budget for 2022-
