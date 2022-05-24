Watertown City Council debates proposed budget

WATERTOWN — The City Council on Tuesday spent close to two and a half hours again going over the proposed 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget.
During the meeting, Michael A. Lumbis, Planning and Community Development Director for the City, proposed adding an additional staff member to help with projects going on in the city.
Councilmember Lisa A. Ruggiero asked Mr. Lumbis if there will still be work for the extra staff member to do once the current projects are done.
Mr. Lumbis said that they are “always super busy” and that there’s “not enough time to get done what we have to get done.”
“It seems like we always have a ton of projects that we’re working on,” he added.
He said the Community Development Block Grant funds, which the city is entitled to, brings in close to $1 million and creates 10-12 new projects each year.
Councilmember Cliff G. Olney III said that he believes there should be more recreation opportunities in the city.
“Young people want more to do,” he said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that he believes that private sector companies need to come in and “take the bull by their brains.”
“At the end of the day, you want to do it with other people’s money,” Mayor Smith said. “That’s great to spend other people’s money because you don’t have any skin in the game. But the reason that the private sector, capitalistic companies are not doing it is because there’s not revenue to be made.”
Mr. Lumbis also brought up an extension of the Black River Trail that would start at Factory Square Park, go across Sewall Island, go to the former railroad bridges and extend parallel to Water Street and go down across to Market Street Park.
The proposed Black River Parks and Trails work includes multiple projects that in total would cost $1.45 million.
Some of the projects include: a downtown riverfront connection, $400,000; a trail connection to Factory Street, $100,000; Veterans Memorial Riverwalk & Whitewater Park Pedestrian Connection/Newell Street Streetscape Enhancement, $500,000; Whitewater Park & Fairgrounds Trail Pavement, $350,000; and vegetation management, $100,000.
Mr. Lumbis said there isn’t a way to track how many people currently use the trail.
Mayor Smith said that he “wasn’t sold on all this trail stuff,” and called it “redundant” as the trail would go on both sides of the river. He went on to say that the bathrooms have been locked down near the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk.
“I think trails are a good thing for the community ... but 3.5 more million dollars for trails in the city of Watertown when we don’t even have enough money to fix our own water and sewer lines, we’re not doing our basic infrastructure to the streets,” Mayor Smith said. He said that people won’t use them in the winter and said he doesn’t think the extension is utilized. He also said that he doesn’t believe people are going to come here to “walk down Factory Street.”
“No one’s coming here for the pipes and the water pipes we’re putting in this summer. Nobody,” Mr. Olney said.
“I don’t think it’s a good investment,” Mayor Smith said of the trail extension and added that he thinks the money could be used in other ways.
Mayor Smith also brought up paying for CDL license training.
Council member Olney proposed raising salaries by around $4,000 for council members, which is about a 30% increase. This would bring the salaries up to around $17,000.
Mayor Smith also proposed replacing the Christmas decorations, which haven’t been replaced in a while. The candy canes were described as being “pretty old,” by Mr. Lumbis, but the snowflakes have been replaced within the last 10 years.
Having a security officer on scene at City Hall at the front door is something City Council will also look into.
City Council will meet again on May 31 at 7 p.m. to further discuss the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.