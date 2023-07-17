WATERTOWN — The City Council vote that would have authorized the submission of a grant application to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for the design of the Thompson Park Amphitheater failed during Monday night’s council meeting.
Council members Clifford G. Olney III and Sarah V. Compo Pierce voted in favor. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero voted against. Councilman Patrick J. Hickey was not at Monday’s meeting.
The amphitheater would be near the Gotham Street overlook at the park. The project involves the construction of a 250-seat natural amphitheater, a small parking area, an access road for loading equipment, trails, walkways and restrooms, according to a memo to council from Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The estimated cost of the construction is $2.9 million, plus $330,000 for design costs. The grant would cover 75% of the design cost, or $247,500. The remaining $82,500 would have been the city’s responsibility.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix also said that there would be other grants available to cover 75% of the total $2.9 million construction cost.
“I see it as an addition to the park,” Olney said.
Smith said that the bathrooms need work.
“I think the bathrooms are important,” Mix said. He added that they could be done faster if the city does not go through the grant process.
That is because if they went through the grant process for the bathrooms awards could be issued next spring with a contract from the state in the months to follow. That would mean design wouldn’t start until 2025.
The city will host a solar eclipse event at the park in early April 2024.
Ruggiero expressed support for repurposing the bathhouse and said that should be done first.
She also said the stone blocks on the side of the hill that would be used as seating could be a maintenance issue.
“I just don’t think the aesthetics of it would fit,” she said. “I just think since we have the existing bathhouse we should probably concentrate on that first.”
