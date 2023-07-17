Council declines grant opp for theater

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The City Council vote that would have authorized the submission of a grant application to the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for the design of the Thompson Park Amphitheater failed during Monday night’s council meeting.

Council members Clifford G. Olney III and Sarah V. Compo Pierce voted in favor. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero voted against. Councilman Patrick J. Hickey was not at Monday’s meeting.

