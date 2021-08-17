WATERTOWN — Hospice of Jefferson County officials are moving ahead with plans to expand the Gotham Street facility after City Council members on Monday night denied a funding request to help finance the project.
Executive Director Diana K. Woodhouse said Tuesday that the hospice organization is seeking other funding sources to fulfill the funding gap.
She also expressed her disappointment following a heated exchange about the project between her and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith during Monday’s council meeting.
“I’m very dismayed about their misunderstanding about the project,” she said Tuesday morning.
In a 3-2 vote, council members decided that about $22 million in American Rescue Plan funding will go toward only city “high priority water projects” that were outlined during a recent council work session on how the federal funding should be spent.
The federal funding will not be used to fund the hospice project or other nonprofit agency projects at this time.
By the same 3-2 vote, council members decided not to take the hospice project off the table for discussion, despite the objections of council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Leonard G. Spaziani.
Councilman Spaziani said he was upset with the decision, saying council members should “discuss it more.”
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson introduced the resolution to put a hold on funding for outside projects until next year so the city can decide whether to fund them.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Mayor Smith were in favor of the resolution to give other agencies an opportunity to ask for funding.
“I can go down the laundry list of not-for-profits that do a phenomenal job in this community and all are well deserving,” Mayor Smith said. “How do you pick the winners and the losers?”
Before the vote, Ms. Woodhouse told council members she took it personally that they would not support the funding since the project would protect her staff, people they serve and their families from COVID-19.
“It’s hurtful and offensive,” she said.
Ms. Woodhouse also said the project falls under the American Rescue Plan funding because it involves making improvements to the facility’s ventilation system during the pandemic.
“These are federal dollars,” she said. “You are being asked to be good stewards of our money and award it, according to the guidelines propagated by the federal treasury. It’s wrong to deny nonprofits access to this money.”
Her comments angered Mayor Smith, contending they were “disingenuous” because he and his wife have been supporters of the organization in the past. The comments were also coming at the time when two of his family members are nearing the end of their lives, he said.
The mayor also accused board members in the audience of making faces at him while he addressed his reasons for not supporting the funding. Ms. Woodhouse said the mayor later apologized for making that remark when he met with board members after the meeting.
Ms. Woodhouse said Tuesday that projects by other nonprofit agencies are also deserving of the funds, but hospice is a health care facility, making it different from the others.
The hospice organization initially requested $445,000 for the project and then amended that request for half of the amount Monday night.
The hospice organization has been working on the expansion for a number of years and has whittled down its cost from $3.2 million to $2.37 million. The project is needed because the facility has a waiting list to help people and it would help a growing need for the local medical community.
Hospice officials hope to break ground on the project early next spring, with completion in the fall.
