WATERTOWN — A Williamsville energy service company has come up with a more than $2 million plan it says can save the city in energy costs.
During a City Council work session on Monday night, representatives from Wendel Energy Services recommended that the city proceed with plans to replace 50% of the windows at City Hall and install LED indoor and outdoor lights in City Hall, in the city’s three fire stations, at the Watertown Municipal Arena, at its pools, city garage and at the CitiBus headquarters.
The company also put together a plan to save money in energy costs by installing weatherization improvements at City Hall and the three fire stations; an air handling system at City Hall; energy management system upgrades at City Hall and several other facilities; and installing a new ceiling at the arena that would keep cool air at ice level.
“Clearly, some of them are big savings,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said. “Some of them are not as much as you would think.”
The project would cost $2,054,839, with a 2% interest rate over 20 years. Wendel Energy Services projected a total savings/revenue of $3,037,439 over 25 years if all the improvements were completed and “a cumulative net positive cash flow of $1,287,335” over that time, according to the presentation.
Adam Tabelski, Wendel’s municipal services manager, said the company chose energy conservation projects for the city that “makes financial sense.”
“The improvements pay for themselves,” he told council members.
Last summer, the city council unanimously agreed to retain Wendel Energy Services to complete the energy audit. The firm was paid $60,800.
Under the agreement, Wendel looked at specific projects that the city wanted completed in its buildings. The energy audit did not include the water department.
Council members didn’t take any action on having Wendel proceed with the energy conservation plan. They will talk about the plan with city staff to decide whether to move forward with it.
If the city proceeds, Wendel would design the projects, hire multiple vendors to complete them and then complete a performance report on them.
