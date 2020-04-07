WATERTOWN — With millions of dollars lost in revenues due to the coronavirus, City Council members intend to make drastic cuts in city services, rather than raising taxes on residents who are out of work and cannot afford them.
Council members discussed that dim outlook on the city’s finances as they start planning for budget deliberations this spring. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith brought up the subject during Monday night’s council meeting to let residents know what to expect from the 2020-21 budget.
Since the pandemic, Mayor Smith has met several times with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and City Comptroller James E. Mills to discuss the budget outlook and possible ways to make cuts.
The city will lose several million dollars in sales tax revenues from the loss from restaurants, retail stores and auto sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic, City Comptroller James E. Mills said. Bed tax revenues from people not staying in local hotels also will be down, he said.
“I don’t know how we tax ourselves out of this,” the mayor said.
Stressing it’s going to be a difficult budget season, Councilman Jesse Roshia agreed they’ll have to make drastic cuts in services and not raising taxes.
“That means that there is going to be a significant decrease in services and we have to make sure that the public understands that, that decrease or cutting back of services is in lieu of a significant tax increase,” he said.
Making matters worse, the mayor said that he’s heard that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be withholding about $200,000 in sales tax revenues for the state.
Mr. Mills expects that the state will be requiring “a few hundred thousand dollars” in pension payments this year because of losses from the financial crisis.
“There’s really no good news,” he said.
The city won’t be able to use its fund balance to help get through the crisis because of cash flow issues for payroll later in the spring, the mayor said.
Mayor Smith has talked to U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and a representative from Sen. Charles Schumer’s office about getting more money from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill that Congress recently approved.
Mr. Mix said the proposed budget will be released at the end of the month.
