WATERTOWN — The field of candidates for three City Council seats will be known Friday when petitions are due to the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
As of Monday afternoon, former council candidate Robert Schorr, Aaron Clemons and Douglas Rice, who lives on the city’s north side, submitted petitions to run for the four-year council seats, while former council candidate Patrick Hickey has done the same for the open two-year seat.
Incumbent Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she has more than enough signatures for the four-year seat, adding that she intended to submit them Tuesday.
Candidates could begin submitting signatures Monday morning and have until Friday to get them turned into the elections commission office.
Mr. Schorr, who ran an unsuccessful bid in 2019, predicted there will be so many candidates that there will be separate primaries for the four-year seats and the two-year vacant seat in the nonpartisan election.
The primaries will be held on June 22. The general election is in November.
“It’s going to be interesting,” he said, adding that he was the first candidate to show up to the election commission office Monday morning to submit petitions.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she’ll have at least 335 signatures on her petition. Mr. Schorr collected 215, while Mr. Hickey has 226 signatures. Mr. Clemons, who ran unsuccessfully in 2019, has 240 signatures.
Candidates need 178 signatures.
Getting the required number of signatures during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t as bad as he thought it was going to be, Mr. Hickey said, stressing that he made sure voters were safe while he knocked on their doors.
Mr. Rice is the most recent candidate to announce he was running. In a press release Monday, he said he turned his petitions in that morning.
“I’m excited about running for City Council and look forward to talking with even more residents about their concerns and ideas for Watertown,” he said. “I genuinely believe that is going to be the key for the city in the years to come.”
Born and raised in the city, Mr. Rice is a graduate of Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College and Douglas Education Center in Monessen, Pa. He is currently employed as a news director and producer at WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, where he has worked since 2006.
After spending several years living in Oswego County, Mr. Rice returned to the city in 2017. He lives on the city’s north side with his wife and two children.
Michelle Capone, Glenn Curry, Alexander Garib, former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham and former mayoral candidate Cliff G. Olney III have announced their intentions to run for the four-year seats and are circulating petitions.
In addition to Mr. Hickey, Amy Horton, Donnie Lee Barrigar and Jason Traynor are circulating petitions for the two-year seat that former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia held before resigning in January. The winner will fill the remaining two years of his term.
Councilman Ryan Henry- Wilkinson isn’t running for re-election.
Voters will choose two candidates from the council candidates seeking the four-year seats.
Two of the council candidates are facing legal troubles.
Mr. Barrigar is slated to go to trial on April 19 to face a charge of third-degree criminal tampering after he allegedly took down the Pride flag in front of City Hall last year.
In February, Mr. Rice was charged by city police with acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17 and second-degree harassment. He’s accused of slapping a 10-year-old child across the face. His case is still pending in City Court.
