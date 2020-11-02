WATERTOWN — The controversial proposal to construct a dental office along the 1300 block of Washington Street finally got the go-ahead after it went through the Planning Board twice for consideration, then the City Council approved it Monday night.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build an 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building at the site of two houses at 1348 and 1352 Washington St., and a previously demolished house at 1356 Washington St. The new building would house a dental practice for Dr. Sarah Latif.
But neighbors on nearby Sherman Street expressed concerns first about further drainage problems it would cause if the two-story building and 29-space parking lot were built. They later brought up concerns about the new building causing property values to go down and a loss of privacy of having it exist behind their houses.
On Monday night, the project was approved 4-1, with Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero voting against it.
During the five-month ordeal, she and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo talked to neighbors and the Latifs several times to see if they could come to a compromise. The Latifs made changes to the project’s drainage system, added a buffer zone between the properties and agreed to only use a second floor for shortage.
Councilwoman Compo said the Latifs tried to be accommodating, but the neighbors still insisted they did not want the building to be built.
“I feel what the project is now is significantly different than what was originally proposed,” she said.
Neighbors who had attended several Planning Board and council meetings to express their opposition did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Council members on Monday night approved a zoning change from Neighborhood Business to Limited Business and the site plan for the project. During a public hearing, Mill Street resident Jonathan Phillips said council members should listen to the neighbors. He was the only one who spoke.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said the project is consistent in the city’s new comprehensive plan for what should be along that part of Washington Street.
Now that it’s been delayed for so many months, the developers plan to start the project in the spring. They would not say how much they had already invested in trying to develop the project up to this point. In 2016, they purchased the three houses for $290,000.
