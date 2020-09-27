WATERTOWN — The City Council will continue to look at four or five applicants for the city manager position after interviewing them over the weekend.
Council members are narrowing down the number from eight candidates after narrowing it down from 29 applicants who submitted resumes.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said council members expected to conduct further interviews with the unidentified four or five candidates next month.
“We have some great candidates,” she sad
They were interviewed in person or by phone on Saturday and Sunday.
Council members would not say whether City Manager Kenneth A. Mix was the among the eight who’ll be interviewed. Mr. Mix was appointed to the position last January on an interim basis, but is now interested in the position permanently.
The mayor hopes to have someone appointed to the position by the first of the year.
Mr. Mix has been in the position on an interim basis since former City Manager Rick Finn abruptly resigned Jan. 24 amid allegations Mr. Finn created a hostile work environment.
The successful candidate will be paid an initial annual salary in the range of $110,000 to $130,000.
The search process was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn with the city, and subsequently with the state Division of Human Rights, claiming Mr. Finn created a hostile work environment.
Though Mr. Finn resigned, the City Council determined that he did not cause a hostile work environment, but found other issues that did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment. He and council members agreed he would resign.
