WATERTOWN — With a seat remaining unfilled, candidates are beginning to line up to run for City Council in next November’s election.
At least seven candidates have expressed interest in three council seats that will come up in November. They could start circulating petitions Tuesday.
On Monday night, the current council could not agree to appoint either Amy Horton or Benjamin Shoen to fill the vacant seat created by the recent resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia.
As was expected, the votes for Mrs. Horton and Mr. Shoen ended in a 2-2 stalemate, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo voting yes. The appointments needed three votes.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson reiterated that they were not ready to move forward with these two candidates and want to interview other people.
After the failed votes, council members did not come up with a plan to move forward. The mayor said council members would need to have a consensus of three votes on any potential candidate before they interviewed an individual candidate.
But the election campaign season has already begun.
Councilwoman Ruggiero has officially announced she’s running for a second four-year term, while Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson has decided he won’t run for re-election.
Former council candidates Robert T. Schorr and Aaron Clemons will join Councilwoman Ruggiero to run for four-year terms. Former mayoral candidate Cliff T. Olney III said Monday he’s “strongly considering” a run.
“That’s what I’m looking at right now,” he said, adding that a few friends encouraged him to make another try to serve in city government.
Former council candidate Patrick Hickey, Jason Traynor and Donnie Lee Barrigar have announced their candidacies for the vacant council seat and serve the remaining two years of former Councilman Roshia’s seat. Mrs. Horton is expected to run for the two-year seat now that she wasn’t appointed to fill it, but she hasn’t announced her plans publicly yet.
During Monday’s council meeting, both she and Mr. Shoen expressed their frustrations, saying they were upset that council members had decided to start talking to other potential candidates before the process was completed.
Mr. Shoen said he hoped council members could “cooperate” and “compromise” in coming up with an appointment from the 11 people who submitted resumes, instead of looking to other people who hadn’t applied for it.
Councilwoman Ruggiero acknowledged she contacted former Councilman Jason Burto to see if he’d be interested but only after it was obvious that Mrs. Horton’s or Mr. Shoen’s appointments were going nowhere.
“I can make a difference,” Mrs. Horton told council members, adding that she’s interested in creating jobs to keep young people from moving away and she supports the city’s parks and recreation department.
Mrs. Horton and Mr. Shoen have not returned numerous phone calls from a reporter to see why they were interested in the appointments, to provide background about themselves and talk about the appointment process.
As for the campaign, candidates will have to decide whether to run for the remaining term or go for the four-year term. It’s a matter of which strategy is best for them, they said.
Mr. Schorr, who came in third in a four-way council race in 2019, thinks he has a better shot at winning a four-year seat since Councilman Henry-Wilkinson isn’t running and voters can select two candidates for those two seats.
“You’ve got to go for four years,” he said.
Before coming up short in the general election, Mr. Schorr was the top vote getter in the 2019 primary when six candidates vied for the seats eventually won by Mr. Roshia and Councilwoman Compo.
Mr. Hickey, who survived the primary in 2019 and placed fourth in the general election, likes his shot with two-year seat. He would then have to decide to run in 2023 for council.
“It’s get my foot in the door first,” he said.
Mr. Clemons ran in the primary in 2019 but didn’t get through the general election that year.
“I’m in the long haul and show dedication,” he said.
After Monday night’s vote, it’s unclear whether Mr. Shoen will keep his name in the ring for either the four years or filling the shoes of Mr. Roshia, who resigned because of a new job.
Mr. Olney ran unsuccessful bids for mayor and City Council during the last three election cycles.
