WATERTOWN — City Council has developed a plan to use the first half of its $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds, focusing on critical infrastructure spending.
The city recently received its first payment of about $11 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
During a work session Monday night, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix presented a list of high- and mid-priority water projects across the city, pipes and water mains where he said breaks happen frequently, at least annually.
He said a number of priority-one water main replacements dot the city, and replacing just those mains would cost about $7 million. Those include mains under Barben Avenue, Thompson Boulevard, Holcomb, Bugbee, Woodard, East Main, Moulton, Seward, Tilden and Winslow streets.
“Some of them have broken once a year,” he said. “A lot of them are cement pipes, put in in the 1960s. They’re very fragile, and once they start breaking they just keep breaking.”
A number of these pipes are old 4-inch wide water mains — too small to provide the water pressure required to fight a fire. They’ll be replaced with 8-inch mains, the current standard, alleviating that issue.
There’s also about $1.1 million in projects already budgeted for this year, which will use ARPA money. Mr. Mix said the city knew the relief package was coming as they put the budget together this year.
“That includes the repointing the maintenance building at the water treatment plant, a generator at the coagulation basin and the reservoir relining,” he said.
Mr. Mix told City Council on Monday that the treated water reservoir is currently leaking about 250,000 gallons of water a day. The lining replacement will cost about $500,000.
An as-yet-unknown amount of money will be dedicated to pay for city employees rehired after losing their jobs at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We still have to calculate that,” Mr. Mix said.
There are a few smaller projects that may be included in the budget proposal to use the $11 million. Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson suggested installation of backflow prevention equipment at city residences, something he believes will be important as flooding becomes more common.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he believes something like that should be paid for with a 50/50 split between the city and homeowner, if implemented.
“With something that has that individual benefit, I think there has to be some skin in the game,” he said.
There may also be room for a tree planting project to expand greenery further around the city, which can also have positive effects on water runoff and drainage.
Mr. Mix said water projects are some of the easiest to qualify under ARPA rules, which are strict and subject to revisions as the federal government implements and takes feedback on the massive, $1.9 trillion expenditure.
“The interim final reviews, the comment period ended July 16, so they’ll be coming out with their final, final guidelines at some point,” he told City Council, “I just don’t know when.”
One set of projects Mr. Mix said he knows ARPA allows for is the creation of affordable housing. In qualified census tracks — census areas in which at least half of households make less than 60% of the area median gross income or 25% of people live under the federal poverty line — municipalities can spend ARPA money to improve the supply of affordable housing.
“Every other program I know of, (Community Development Block Grant) included, you cannot build new housing, this one you can, it’s really an unusual thing,” Mr. Mix told councilors.
Mr. Mix said the city could build infill housing in areas where it doesn’t make economic sense for developers to build. The resulting housing would likely have to be income-qualified, and likely would cost more to build than it would initially sell for, but the property values of the surrounding neighborhood would increase.
Councilwoman Lisa M. Ruggerio suggested the city take a survey of housing providers in the area to get a sense if there’s a need for more housing before committing to anything.
Mayor Smith said he doesn’t see a need for more affordable housing in the city at this time.
“I think we need more market-rate, if anything,” he said.
Mr. Mix will include the proposed projects the councilors agreed to in an updated budget, which the council will have to vote to readopt. Once that’s done, he said he expects construction on these projects could begin in spring 2022.
