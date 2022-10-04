WATERTOWN — The four City Council members had no idea that City Manager Kenneth A. Mix was not going to renew his contract until the subject of his departure came up during an executive session Monday night.
They didn’t know until Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith opened a folder containing the city manager’s letter notifying them of his intentions of vacating the $125,000-a-year position.
With the documents facing down, the mayor handed a copy of Mr. Mix’s letter to each of the four council members — that’s when they found out that the city manager would resign Dec. 31.
“I was blindsided,” City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said. “No one knew that the executive session was about him.”
They are now dealing with the aftermath of Mr. Mix’s surprise decision.
Councilors Lisa A. Ruggiero and Patrick J. Hickey met with Mr. Mix Tuesday to try to convince him to stay, even though he told them the night before that his mind was “pretty much set.”
The two council members said they “met with Ken to discuss his issues,” Councilman Hickey said, adding that he thinks that Mr. Mix is “not totally committed to that letter.”
They stressed that the council members are “in total support” of the city manager, something that Mr. Mix did not know, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
“Everyone on council wants to support him. We will do anything in our power that we can do to resolve his issues,” she said.
Although no promises were made from the 70-minute meeting, council members plan to continue talking with Mr. Mix. They also will talk among themselves to try to resolve his concerns, they said.
The two council members also will talk to Councilman Olney and have already discussed the situation with Mayor Smith.
“He understands where we’re coming from with our support for Ken,” the councilwoman said.
The two council members also maintained that they have “total support” of city staff, who have been at the receiving end of criticism from Councilman Olney.
Since he started his first term in January, Councilman Olney has been at odds with the mayor over numerous city issues, getting into heated arguments at many council meetings.
They don’t know the outcome of the continued discussions with Mr. Mix, although they acknowledged that Mr. Mix also will consider issues involving his income since he can start receiving Social Security at the end of December.
Before becoming city manager, Mr. Mix retired as the head of the city’s planning department after working for the city for 30 years.
On Tuesday, Councilman Olney said he’s also not given up on talking Mr. Mix out of his pending departure. He hoped “to appeal to Ken,” to encourage the city manager to stay to work on projects at Thompson Park and others that he would want to see completed.
On Monday night, Mayor Smith blamed the councilman for micromanaging city government by requesting numerous tasks of Mr. Mix and city staff.
But Councilman Olney blamed their toxic relationship on the mayor opposing everything that he’s proposed, adding that he doesn’t intend to “get into fights” with the mayor but they occur after the mayor antagonizes him.
They are also at opposite sides of the political spectrum, with the councilman describing himself as progressive and the mayor a financial conservative, so they have different goals for the city.
“He’s partly at fault,” Councilman Olney said. “Partly, I’m at fault.”
As for the constant requests of city staff, Councilman Olney said he has nothing to apologize for — he’s doing his job for taxpayers.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Mayor Smith said he had been talking with Mr. Mix — last week nearly every day — trying to convince him to stay.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said Tuesday that she was “unaware’ that the talks were going on between the mayor and Mr. Mix. She knew that the city manager’s contract was coming to an end, so she knew that Mr. Mix would have to decide whether he would stay.
Councilwoman Ruggiero wondered whether the other council members could have persuaded Mr. Mix to stay from the beginning of the talks if they had been involved.
She also wondered whether Mr. Mix was aware that council members were not kept abreast of the talks with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.