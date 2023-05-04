City budget plan calls for small tax hike

Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Proposed $3,000 annual salary increases for mayor and City Council have been taken out of the city’s 2023-24 budget.

During council’s first budget session, the four council members on Thursday agreed to forego the salary increases that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith proposed in the city’s $54,524,373 financial package.

