WATERTOWN — Now that a judge has ruled the city must release an investigative report on former City Manager Rick Finn’s conduct, members of the City Council are in support of releasing the document they fought to keep secret for months, but only if the identities of witnesses are redacted.
After meeting for an hour in executive session Monday, council members unanimously agreed to release the Finn report if the witnesses are kept confidential.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment. An outside consultant investigated the allegations. City Council members, who were allowed to review the report, declared that Mr. Finn’s behavior did not create a hostile workplace, but it found other concerns and issues. Details have never been revealed, but Mr. Finn resigned. He was paid $14,808 for severance, a month’s health insurance and moving expenses. Public Sector HR Consultants charged $11,243 for their work.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Tuesday he wanted to release the Finn report all along, as long as the names of the witnesses were not made public.
“You have to balance that with the public’s right to know,” he said, adding the city has an obligation to keep witnesses’ identities secret.
The city has been under increasing pressure to release the report after WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, filed a lawsuit to make it public, and won.
Last week, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled in favor of releasing the report. In turn, the city filed a notice to appeal because the judge did not rule to redact the names of the witnesses, and that the city had to pay 7 News’s legal fees.
Council members agreed Monday to move forward with formally filing an appeal with the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester.
They also agreed to file a motion for reconsideration with Judge McClusky about not revealing the witnesses or the legal fees.
Joseph Slaughter, an attorney representing 7 News, and Jonathan Fellows, who’s representing the city, are working on an agreement to release a redacted report. The city also opposes paying the legal fees of 7 News, Mayor Smith said.
If the report is redacted and the city is absolved of paying the fees generated by their initial refusal to release the report, the city will not proceed with the appeal.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she believes the public should see the report.
She also expressed concerns about the cost of appealing the judge’s decision. The cost of filing the motion to reconsider would be $1,000, while the appeal itself would cost $7,500.
Mayor Smith said the city was surprised Judge McClusky did not redact the names and ruled the city would have to pay the legal fees.
The judge ruled there was no legal basis why the city didn’t make the report public. But the mayor said the city obtained a legal opinion from the state’s Committee on Open Government, which concluded the city did not have to make the report public, giving credence that the city had the right to keep it secret.
Ms. Gardner also has a complaint pending with the state Division of Human Rights.
