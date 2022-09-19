WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night tabled a proposal for the city to hire a grant writer.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III introduced a resolution to retain the services of MSPEN Consulting, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith had a series of questions about the proposal before it was finally tabled.
The mayor said he didn’t know whether MSPEN, a local firm owned by Morgan Spencer, had the qualifications to do the work for the city. He also didn’t know which grants the city would apply for and whether city staff would oversee her work.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said she was familiar with a few of the projects that had received grants in other communities that Ms. Morgan listed as her accomplishments but was unaware of how the consultant was involved.
“I have more questions after what I’m hearing tonight. Is she the best person to write these grants?” the mayor said before Councilman Patrick J. Hickey asked to table the proposal.
Councilman Olney has been pushing to hire a grant writer since he was elected to council two years ago.
Earlier in the day, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said that the councilman had not asked to go through the typical request for proposal process of hiring a consultant to retain MSPEN before asking that the proposal be placed on Monday night’s council agenda.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Olney asked Mr. Mix how valuable it would be to hire the consultant to do that kind of work for the city.
Mr. Mix said the city has so many projects in the pipeline now because of $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that it would be difficult to take on any new ones.
However, Councilman Olney pointed out that, at some point, that money would dry up and other projects would need to get done so “the city would be starting from square one.”
The contract with MSPEN would have been for one year and the contract would have been paid $70 an hour.
It was unclear on Monday night the fate of hiring the consultant and whether it would be brought up in the future.
Before starting her consulting firm, Ms. Spencer worked at GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying of Watertown, Councilman Olney said. She was involved in several water and sewer projects that the engineering firm was involved in, he said.
In other action, council members unanimously approved a new three-year contract with Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, to conduct crow hazing for the city during the winter.
The company will be paid $16,003.72 during the term of the contract. For several years now, Loomacres has been trying to chase the crows from roosting at night, mostly in and around downtown.
