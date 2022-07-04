WATERTOWN — The city plans to borrow $3 million to pay for a project to correct issues with two contaminants at its water treatment plant.
For the past few years, the city has been under a consent order by the federal Environmental Protection Agency to submit a Corrective Action Plan to comply with maximum levels of a pair of disinfection byproducts at the Huntington Street filtration plant.
During budget deliberations this spring, City Council members learned that the city would have to spend at least $3 million to correct the issues with the contaminants.
Council members will vote tonight whether to approve a $3 million bond for the project.
In April, the City Council agreed to pay GHD Consulting Services, Syracuse, $43,900 to design a filter system that keeps the byproducts at acceptable levels.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5.
To try to resolve the issue, GHD is conducting a pilot program at the Water Street facility.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday that council members will also be asked to appropriate another $663,000 to GHD to complete the pilot program and rent some intricate equipment from the engineering firm to determine whether the city has found a way to keep the two contaminants under maximum levels.
“The amendment includes additional funding to GHD for the pilot rental/commissioning, analyses, sampling, and reporting,” Mr. Mix wrote in a memo to council members. “The majority of the cost ($545,000) is in the equipment rental.”
The project also consists of $2.3 million in construction costs.
The pilot project will run through next spring, but the city should know in January whether it will work, Mr. Mix said.
The city might have to replace the plant’s filtration tanks with larger ones if it does not work.
Chlorine is used at the plant to kill parasites, bacteria and viruses in the water drawn from the Black River. The TTHM and HAA5 byproducts are produced when chlorine or other disinfectants react with naturally occurring substances in water.
The byproducts, which are considered carcinogens, can also be caused by stagnant water at the end of the system.
To help finance the water treatment plant project, the city plans to apply for funding through the state’s Environmental Facilities Corp. this year and then seek additional funds for the project next year through a federal Department of Defense program.
During the meeting, council members will also take the final steps to approve a new Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street.
The new store, at three vacant lots on Washington Street and a house at 108 Flower Ave. East, will replace an existing store several blocks away at 1226 Washington St.
A public hearing will be held at 7:15 p.m. tonight for a special permit that would allow the store to sell gas.
Council members also will vote on site plans for the new 3,445-square-foot store.
The City Council is meeting tonight because Watertown City Hall was closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
