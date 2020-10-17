WATERTOWN — Neighbors plan to show up again to a City Council meeting to oppose construction of a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street.
The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build an 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house. The new building would house a dental practice at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St.
The project is on the agenda for Monday night’s City Council meeting. Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said that council members intend to set a public hearing for Nov. 2 on the project.
Neighbors will attend Monday’s meeting even though it’s not scheduled for a vote until Nov. 2 at the earliest.
“I don’t trust what they do,” said Kim Dyke, who lives on nearby Sherman Street.
She’s among 29 neighbors from 22 different households who signed a recent petition opposing the project.
If the project moves forward, she predicts residents of the Sherman Street neighborhood will move out after living there for decades because the commercial building will change the character of the neighborhood.
“I think people are going to leave and not make it our retirement home,” she said, predicting that property values would decrease.
Last week, the city’s Planning Board failed to gain enough votes to pass the zoning change. Council members could disregard that vote and still approve it.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo talked to Sarah Latif on Wednesday about what she and her family have done to accommodate neighbors.
She’s meeting with neighbors on Sunday to get their views about why it should not go forward.
The councilwoman hopes that they can come up with a compromise, but doubts the two sides will be able to come together on something in the middle.
Councilwoman Compo could be the deciding vote in whether the project moves forward.
Neighbors also contend that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith should recuse himself for a conflict of interest. He’s divulged that he’s referred clients to Dr. Latif’s neurology practice and that the neurologist has done the same for him.
But Mayor Smith was forced to deny he has a conflict of interest in the project when he recently sent an email to a city resident opposing the project.
Mayor Smith wrote in the email that’s he’s an acquaintance of Dr. Abdul Latif, the father of Sundus and Sarah Latif. He never met the dentist and an employee until a September council meeting about the project.
“I’ve never done anything socially with him,” he said. “I say hi when I see him.”
City Attorney Robert J. Slye has determined the mayor doesn’t have a conflict of appearance, Instead, he has “an appearance of a conflict” because of his professional association with Dr. Latif’s neurology practice.
The council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers in City hall, 245 Washington St.
