WATERTOWN — The City Council will decide whether to assign four captains to the city fire department’s new rescue truck.
On Monday night, council will be asked to promote four firefighters for the rescue truck.
The fire department will use a Ford F-550 pickup truck for the new version of the rescue truck.
In a memo to council, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix wrote that council members must promote the four firefighters so the city will no longer be violating Civil Service Law by paying them out of title.
The Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 filed a grievance and the issue went through the arbitration process.
An arbitrator determined that the four promoted captains have been doing the job as so-called “acting captains” when they “sat on the right side of the rescue truck.”
“We are not staffed with enough captains to man the rescue truck,” Mr. Mix wrote. “There are four shifts, so four more captains are needed.”
The previous City Council took the heavy rescue truck off the road in January 2021 and sold the truck. It was done as a cost-saving measure, and was a controversial decision.
By promoting the four firefighters to captains, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the move will resolve the issue with the arbitrator.
“That’s the only thing we can do,” she said, “And it’s the right thing to do.”
But Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce will oppose the promotions.
“I’ve been pretty consistent about keeping costs down,” she said, adding that she’s concerned about losing a hydroelectric contract that pays the city millions of dollars a year.
In a related matter, council members will be asked on Monday night to accept a $36,545 bid to purchase fire extrication equipment that will be used on the new rescue truck.
The matter of bringing back the rescue truck gained steam after a serious vehicle collision on Arsenal Street in October.
That night, city firefighters had to wait 16 minutes until the Town of Watertown Fire Department brought Jaws of Life equipment to rescue a man trapped inside a pickup truck.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce supports the purchase of the equipment.
In other action, council members are expected to officially agree to spend between $1.5 million and $2 million on major renovations to the court facilities in City Hall.
A public hearing also will be held at 7:15 p.m. Monday to allow the public to give input on issues related to a new Stewart’s Shops store on Washington Street.
