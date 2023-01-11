Long-delayed court project back on track

Officers monitor the Clinton Street entrance to Watertown City Hall in July 2021. The city is accepting proposals from engineering firms to design renovations for city court inside the building. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city is set to hire an engineering firm to design the renovations in City Court after years of delays to complete the project.

The city is accepting proposals from engineering firms until Tuesday for the project inside Watertown City Hall.

