WATERTOWN — The city is set to hire an engineering firm to design the renovations in City Court after years of delays to complete the project.
The city is accepting proposals from engineering firms until Tuesday for the project inside Watertown City Hall.
The city had issued a request for quotes, or RFQs, to local firms to submit proposals for pricing options.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the City Council would then select a firm to complete the design.
The city has not been anxious to complete the renovations, but the state Office of Court Administration is requiring them because they would meet the state’s general conditions for court facilities.
Last March, the City Council informally agreed to proceed with improvements to satisfy state administration.
“Staff did the preliminary layout of how it would work,” Mr. Mix said. “Council agreed on what should be done.”
That’s the last thing council members have heard about the progress of the project, City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said Wednesday.
These improvements had been a bone of contention between the city and the court administration for years.
Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the 5th Judicial District, wanted council members to take that first step, so he can take it to the state court administration for its review.
While the cost has been estimated at between $1.5 million and $2 million in the past, Mr. Mix said he “had no ballpark figure” for the project now or when it would be completed.
Former City Attorney Robert J. Slye, who left the job on Dec. 31 to become law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky, had been working as the city liaison with Judge Murphy on the project. Staff will have to now take up that responsibility.
The improvements originally included orders for creating a second courtroom in City Hall, but Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith got the court administration to drop that requirement three years ago.
The cost of the court improvements with the second courtroom would have been $3.1 million.
Plans now call for building a small addition along Sterling Street to improve security in the building. Court attendants would use magnetometers to watch over people entering the building.
The court work would also include reconfiguring the back of the court facilities in which court employees and the city court judge work. The court facilities also must be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The work would include improvements to offices, restrooms, a locker room, jury room and a ramp in back of the building for court prisoners to enter the building, city officials said.
The city is responsible for city court facilities improvements, while the state is responsible for court employee salaries.
At that meeting last March, council members also heard that City Hall needs $10 million in a series of improvements, including major repairs to the Washington Street building’s HVAC system and spending about $150,000 to renovate and relocate offices to the second floor.
The purchasing department on the third floor soon will move to the second floor to make room for Logan M. Eddy, the city’s new assistant to the city manager, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
His office will be adjacent to Mr. Mix’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.