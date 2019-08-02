WATERTOWN — City Engineer Justin L. Wood will be joining his old boss when the city engineer leaves for a new position at Fort Drum later this month.
Mr. Wood notified city staff on Monday that he was leaving the city engineer’s position he’s had for the past five years.
He will become a supervising engineer in Fort Drum’s public works department, headed by his old boss, former City Engineer Kurt W. Hauk, who left the city in 2014.
“He’s a great guy, a great guy to work for,” Mr. Wood said.
Mr. Wood has worked for the city’s engineering department for 11 years, the first six as a civil engineer and then getting promoted to the $89,410-a-year job when Mr. Hauk left.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” he said.
Mr. Wood said he’s proud of the infrastructure project accomplished, the grant money obtained for roads and bridges and the help he’s provided residents for the nearly 11 years he’s worked with the city.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler said the city will miss him.
“He’s been a great employee,” he said.
Mr. Wood’s last day is Aug. 23. Someone will be appointed within the department on an interim basis before a search for a replacement begins for a new city engineer.
Working on replacing the old Thompson Park pool was one of the last projects that he’s been involved with; City Council is expected to decide on the project Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.