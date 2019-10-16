WATERTOWN — Around 100 people were at the City of Watertown Fire Department station Wednesday night to watch as members were honored for their life-saving efforts over the last year.
City Fire Chief Dale Herman led a half-hour event in which he described several incidents over the year and honored firefighters and officers who were involved. The ceremony commemorates Fire Prevention Week.
The incident Herman described resulting in the most awards occurred on Feb. 14, 2019, when fire units were dispatched to a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue with reports of victims still inside. Upon arrival, the crew of Engine No. 2 discovered a heavy fire venting from three sides of the single-family home.
Acting Battalion Chief Christopher Hayman predicted victims would most likely be found on the second floor. A rescue team was tasked with entering the first floor and then finding the stairway to the second. As firefighters ascended the stairway, the first of five victims was found.
The victims were removed from the home and placed in waiting ambulances, all while the fire was held in check by hose lines deployed by crews of Engines No. 1 and 2, Herman said.
Tragically, five victims died, but “the shift commander that night, wrote, ‘The brave actions of these men gave the victims the best chance for survival that they could possibly have,’” Chief Herman said.
Herman added: “Members put their own lives in extreme danger in an effort to rescue citizens of our community.”
The department recognized the following members with a unit citation for their acts of bravery that day: Acting Battalion Chief Hayman; Engine 1 Capt. Charles Waugh, firefighter John Laakso and firefighter David Smith; Engine 2 Capt. Matthew Fiorentino, firefighter Bjorn Ahlstrom and firefighter Michael Lindsay; Engine 3 Capt. Scott Kolb, firefighter Jeffery Holland and firefighter Jason Patchen; Truck 1 Acting Capt. Michael Jesmer, firefighter Craig Rowsam and firefighter George Yarnall; Rescue Acting Capt. Christopher Siver and Firefighter Jared Lyndaker.
Mr. Herman also described an incident on April 19, 2019, in which fire units were dispatched for a person attempting to jump from the Court Street Bridge. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Matt Timerman found three individuals attempting to hold the jumper to the bridge railing, Herman said.
Mr. Timerman assisted until more rescuers could come on scene and physically bring the would-be jumper to the sidewalk. The following members were recognized with a unit citation for their efforts in preventing a citizen from harming themselves: Mr. Timmerman, firefighter Jesmer and firefighter Lyndaker.
Six members of the fire department were honored for their efforts in aiding a woman in labor. On Feb. 22, 2018, Capt. Jason Ormsby and firefighters Scott Clemons and Christopher Gardner were dispatched to 127 Spring St. for a woman in labor. Upon arrival, the crew discovered the baby had been delivered. They suctioned the infant’s airway and assisted the mother as she held her newborn baby boy. The three members were awarded a blue stork pin on Wednesday.
On Feb. 16, 2019, Engine 3, including Capt. Ronald Wareham and firefighters Erik Johannessen and Randy Root, were dispatched to 776 Lansing St. for a woman 38 weeks pregnant and in labor. The baby had already been delivered upon their arrival, and Engine 3 assisted the mother as she held her newborn baby girl. The three members were awarded a pink stork pin for their efforts.
Capt. Waugh was the only member of the department to complete a four-year program in which he spent weeks taking classes on executive development, leadershp, community risk and hazard mitigation. At the end of the executive course, which is completed at the National Fire Academy in Maryland, participants are required to prepare a research project between 32 and 58 pages in length. After being screened, approved and selected, Mr. Waugh did just that.
Fifteen fire department members were awarded for their CPR life-saving skills over the year. Those members include: Capt. Scott Kolb, Capt. Charles Waugh, Capt. Troy Chisamore, Capt. William Bragger, Capt. Ronald Wareham, firefighter Bjorn Ahlstrom, firefighter Jeffrey Holland, firefighter Patrick Lyon, firefighter Dustin Frost, firefighter Christopher Gardner, firefighter David Marsala, firefighter Matthew Carpenter, firefighter Christopher Gardner, firefighter Erik Johannessen and firefighter Randy Root.
At the end of the event, the Rev. Leon I. VanWie, pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown, thanked the department members for their service before leading a prayer.
“A tragic event,” he said, “you see them all the time, but sometimes you get a save. There are people alive today who wouldn’t be alive had you guys not been there. It’s important stuff, and I want to thank you, the city wants to thank you and the department thanks you.”
