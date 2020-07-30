WATERTOWN — The city and the firefighters’ union have tentatively reached a new four-year agreement.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed firefighters would receive 2.5 percent wage increases in each of the four years of the agreement.
Members of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 are meeting Thursday night to vote to ratify the accord, while the City Council would vote on it on Monday night if it’s approved by the union.
William Conley, director of conciliation with the Public Employment Relation Board in Albany, met with both parties twice in June to help the two sides reach the tentative accord.
Union President Daniel Daugherty already signed the agreement last week; Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is expected to sign it after Monday’s vote.
“The mediator asked me not to comment on it until after City Council votes on it,” Mr. Daugherty said Thursday.
The new contract would be for the years 2016 until now and doesn’t deal with the contentious minimum manning issue — whether 15 firefighters should be at work at all times — that has hung up negotiations for years.
That issue was the sticking point that stalled talks during their six-year labor dispute. Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum manning issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
The two sides avoided further arbitration on Nov. 23, with the hopes of ending their contentious legal battles.
If the agreement is approved Monday night, the two sides must then go back to the bargaining table to start up negotiations once again for a new contract that goes beyond 2020.
Under the agreement, firefighters will pay a comparable amount in health benefits that members of the police union currently do, Mr. Mix confirmed. Police officers pay 14 percent of their premium contributions under their contract that was approved in 2019.
Other details of the firefighters’ agreement will be released Friday when the council agenda packet goes out in the morning.
In January, the election brought Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and new Councilman Jesse Roshia into office. The mayor has been a longtime critic of the union and minimum manning. Mr. Roshia, who’s also been a critic of the fire department, joined the city’s bargaining team at the start of the mediation process.
