Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 12:48 pm
WATERTOWN — The flags will fly at half-staff next week in front of City Hall to honor of the passing of former Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker.
Mayor Walker died Tuesday at the age of 97.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday at the First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street in Watertown.
Starting Monday, flags will be at half-staff through Friday.
In announcing that the flags will be lowered next week, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith praised Mayor Walker for his leadership as mayor from 1983 to 1991 and during a stint as interim city manager for two years.
Mayor Smith credited Mayor Walker for being instrumental in the expansion of Fort Drum, major improvements of the water and wastewater treatment plants and getting new housing development completed throughout the city.
Mayor Walker also played a major role in a lucrative agreement to sell hydroelectric power to National Grid, then Niagara Mohawk, that has earned millions the city millions of dollars, Mayor Smith said.
He also noted many of Mayor Walker’s many philanthropic efforts over the years that benefited the Walker Cancer Center at Samaritan Medical Center, Hospice of Jefferson County and Jefferson Community College.
