WATERTOWN — You’ll have to wait a little longer to get into City Hall without making an appointment.
While the Washington Street building is open to the public, access to City Hall offices remains only by appointment.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said lingering security concerns are the reason why the public cannot enter City Hall without scheduling it in advance.
Initially, City Hall was closed to the public because of the pandemic but the building has been open for about a year through appointments.
It will remain that way until city officials make some long-term decisions on how to handle security, Mr. Mix said.
He mentioned the Dulles State Office Building has a check-in station in which the public must show identification to security before entering the building.
Major changes in security were in the works under a plan to add a second courtroom, but the city no longer is required to complete that project, so extensive changes to security will not proceed.
However, Mr. Mix said the city needs to coordinate with the state court administration on where to put City Court metal detectors closer to the City Hall entrance.
Mr. Mix and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith recently met with state court officials and talked about how to handle City Hall security. No decisions were made.
City officials have become more concerned about beefing up security at City Hall following the April murders of two owners of a real estate business just a block away.
In May, council members Leonard G. Spaziani and Sarah V. Compo Pierce voiced concerns about knowing who enters the building and recommended requiring the public to show identification.
They brought up those issues following the April 28 murders of Maxine M. Quigg, 50, and Terence M. O’Brien, 53, who were fatally shot when former employee Barry K. Stewart went into their Clinton Street real estate office and opened fire, killing them both.
(1) comment
When I went to the last council meeting, a police officer met me at the door with a metal detector wand. He said to expect that to be the new normal.
I still think this is all an unnecessary hassle.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.