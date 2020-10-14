WATERTOWN — City Council members could make their choice for city manager as soon as next week.
They’ll be meeting with the finalists for the position in executive session on Sunday morning.
On Tuesday night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith would not say how many finalists will be interviewed during the in-person meetings in City Hall on Sunday.
When asked if the number was down to three, four or five finalists, Councilman Jesse Roshia responded, “that’s close,” declining to divulge how many will be interviewed.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who was appointed to the position last January on an interim basis, applied for the permanent position.
He’s a likely finalist since he has led the city through a difficult financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. He also worked in the city’s Planning Department for 30 years, retiring as the planning and community development coordinator five years ago.
Mr. Mix, who declined to comment, has been in the position on an interim basis since former City Manager Rick Finn abruptly resigned Jan. 24 amid allegations Mr. Finn created a hostile work environment.
There’s been some speculation that Clayton resident Bradford Minnick, who served as interim city manager before Mr. Finn was hired, might be interested since he applied but was not hired for a similar position in Ogdensburg this summer.
“I don’t comment on such things,” Mr. Minnick said on Wednesday, the first time that the Watertown Daily Times was able to reach him in recent weeks.
Previously, he had been unavailable to comment about his possible interest in the Watertown job.
Council members expressed interest in eight candidates for the Watertown position before whittling it down to four or five who they interviewed last month.
They received resumes from 29 applicants for the position that will pay an initial annual salary in the range of $110,000 to $130,000.
The search process was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn with the city, and subsequently with the state Division of Human Rights, claiming Mr. Finn created a hostile work environment.
Though Mr. Finn resigned, the City Council determined that he did not cause a hostile work environment, but found other issues that did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment. He and council members agreed he would resign.
