WATERTOWN — After receiving the financial document over the weekend, City Council members will start deliberating on Thursday the proposed city budget that carries a 1.99% tax rate increase.

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix proposes a $54,524,373 financial package for 2023-24 that’s similar to this year’s budget, he wrote in his budget message.

