WATERTOWN — City Council members will start the process of looking for a new city manager when they have their first meeting in February, if not before.
After Rick Finn abruptly submitted his resignation Friday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he and council members had not had a chance to come up with a plan for the search process to find a replacement.
The council met in executive session for about four hours Friday, with Mayor Smith emerging to inform the media that Mr. Finn had resigned.
Mr. Finn had been the subject of a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner. A report on an investigation into the complaint was completed earlier this week and then reviewed by City Council members.
Kenneth Mix, retired planning and community development coordinator for the city, was named interim city manager. He started in the position immediately.
Mr. Smith said the council had determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
While he would not comment further about those additional concerns, Mayor Smith said the two parties agreed “it would be in the best interest of the city and in the best interest of Mr. Finn” for him to resign.
“You have to move forward and move on,” he said, adding that stress of the investigation also played a part in Mr. Finn’s decision to leave.
Until Thursday, the identity of Ms. Gardner as the complainant was not made public. A local blog, however, revealed that it was Ms. Gardner and she reluctantly confirmed that she filed the complaint.
“My attorney has advised me not to talk to the press at this time,” Ms. Gardner said later.
After making the announcement, Mr. Smith met with city department heads in council chambers to discuss the situation. As the news spread throughout City Hall, employees expressed shock about the departure of Mr. Finn, who began his tenure as city manager on July 30, 2018.
Mr. Finn attended the public portion of Friday’s adjourned meeting before council members went into executive session. He was not available for comment afterward.
The arrangement to bring on Mr. Mix as interim city manager occurred while the council was still meeting in executive session, when Mayor Smith made a call to him to see if the former city planner would take on the position.
Under the separation agreement, Mr. Finn will be paid one month’s salary, receive health benefits through Feb. 29, be paid for his moving expenses, accrued vacation and sick leave and all paid holidays.
The city and Mr. Finn also agreed “neither of the parties will make comments negative or derogatory of the other party.”
An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, conducted the probe. Sources said a number of people were interviewed.
The Times has learned that Ms. Gardner submitted reports of a series of incidents involving Mr. Finn and witnesses who could verify the alleged occurrences. Sources said a handful of other female employees were interviewed by the consultant.
Mayor Smith stressed that the council had access to the full report, the complaint by Ms. Gardner and all supporting documents before agreeing to accept Mr. Finn’s resignation.
Discussion will soon focus on the search for a new city manager. Those efforts might start as soon as next week, if council members decide to schedule a work session before the Feb. 3 meeting, the mayor said.
Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia said council members have not had time to deal with looking for a replacement. As someone who works in human resources, he said that he went into Friday’s meeting without any expectations what might happen.
“I really didn’t know what would happen,” he said. “And certainly didn’t know what the outcome was going to be.”
Mr. Finn’s contract was to expire July 29; council would have been starting to review his job performance in the coming weeks.
While he was being vetted for the city manager position in July 2018, council members heard about a pattern of inappropriate behavior by him when he worked at his previous jobs, but chose to hire him anyway.
O.K. why would you hire this man in the first place ? Once again the City Council with another bizarre and senseless decision. Can we find someone younger and without a shady record this time?
Thanks for volunteering Mr Mix.
