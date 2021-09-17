WATERTOWN — Warren C. Spies, 38, 11114 Bishop St. Rd., Adams, was charged by city police with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving and several traffic violations.
At around 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, Mr. Spies allegedly fled from a traffic stop in his vehicle on North Massey Street. He then led police on a pursuit through the city at speeds exceeding 70 mph in 30 mph zones. He was arrested and later released with tickets to appear in city court.
Ladonta S. Edwards, 21, 10602 5th Arm. Div. Dr., Fort Drum, was charged by city police with third-degree assault.
At around 2:08 a.m. Aug. 15 on Public Square, Mr. Edwards allegedly picked up a man and slammed him to the ground, rendering him unconscious. He then allegedly struck the man in the face. Mr. Edwards was arrested on Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Gabriel O. Cruz, 23, 10602 5th Arm. Div. Dr., Fort Drum, was charged by city police with third-degree assault.
Mr. Cruz is alleged to have punched and kicked a man who was unconscious on Public Square on Aug. 15. Mr. Cruz was arrested on Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Conner T. Collins, 25, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
At around 6:18 p.m. Thursday, Mr. Collins was allegedly observed walking in the middle of Arsenal Street, causing traffic to come to a stop. He also allegedly shattered the window of a city police patrol car by thrusting his head through it. He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Christine D. Derosia, 30, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
At around 6:36 p.m. Thursday, Ms. Derosia allegedly attempted to prevent city police from arresting Conner Collins by pulling him away from an officer. She was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Shane N.T. Robinson, 31, 1204 Superior St. H2, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
At around 6:48 p.m. at his listed residence, Mr. Robinson allegedly pushed his girlfriend, Kristen Rogers, to the ground by violently pushing a door open as she stood behind the door, resulting in her falling over on a child.
Jessica J. Davison, 33, 22377 Wayside Dr., was charged by city police with petit larceny.
At around 11:43 a.m. Sept. 1 at Kinney Drugs on State Street, Ms. Davison allegedly stole pens, fungal cream and a book, totaling a value of $49.97. She was arrested on Wednesday and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
She was then arrested on a separate petit larceny charge from July, when she allegedly stole a vape pen from Bolton’s Pharmacy on West Main Street. She was later released with a ticket to appear in city court on that charge as well.
