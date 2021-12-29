WATERTOWN — Jared M. Brenon, 28, of County Route 53, was charged by city police with petit larceny.
At around 9:36 a.m. on Dec. 4, Mr. Brenon allegedly stole a Freud circular saw blade and Imperial oscillating multi-tool blades from Ace Hardware on State Street. The items were worth a total $175.97. Mr. Brenon was arrested on Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
Laura L. Ellsworth, 49, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police with petit larceny.
At around 12:33 p.m. on Monday, Ms. Ellsworth allegedly stole a one-gallon gas tank from the porch of 120 S. Orchard St. The item was valued at $8, according to city police.
She was arrested at around 1 p.m. and later released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
Cory A. Merritt, 29, of Mechanic Street, was charged by city police with first-degree criminal contempt.
At around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Merritt allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection by banging on the front door of the protected party. He was previously convicted of first-degree criminal contempt in 2018. He was arrested shortly after the alleged incident and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Anthony R. Graves, 34, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police with petit larceny and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information.
At around 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Graves allegedly obtained someone else’s bank account information, logged in and then stole $398. He was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday and was later released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
Matthew R. Alexis, 25, of Gotham Street, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
At around 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Alexis allegedly threw a rock at a window and shattered it at 206 Franklin St. during a domestic incident. He allegedly pulled his arms away and struggled with officers as they arrested him. He was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
