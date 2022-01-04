WATERTOWN — Beth M. Murphy, 49, of Michigan Avenue, was charged by city police Friday with third-degree arson.
According to police records, on July 27 at Midtown Towers, Ms. Murphy lit a roll of toilet paper on fire with the intention of causing damage to the building, owned by the Watertown Housing Authority.
Ms. Murphy was given a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
Marc R. Warner, 44, of Creekwood Drive, was charged by city police Monday with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 25 Mr. Warner allegedly illegally entered an apartment on Franklin Street, stole a black duffel bag, bedding materials and some personal items belonging to someone else.
Mr. Warner was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Kristie L. Perkins, 40, of South Meadow Street, was charged by city police Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 3 Ms. Perkins wrote three checks to herself from her Key Bank account for amounts of money she did not have available. She then deposited those checks via mobile deposit into her Community Bank account, and then withdrew the money before the checks cleared. Ms. Perkins is accused of stealing $1,250 from Community Bank.
Ms. Perkins was given a ticket to appear in City Court.
Anthony Da-Zhaun Mondesir-Daux, 21, of Fort Drum, was charged by city police Monday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
According to police records, Mr. Mondesir-Deux’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.12%.
He was turned over to Fort Drum Military Police custody and given an appearance ticket for City Court.
