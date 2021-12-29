WATERTOWN — Anthony R. Graves, 34, of Coffeen Street, was charged by city police with petit larceny and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information.
At around 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Graves allegedly obtained someone else’s bank account information, logged in and then stole $398. He was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday and was later released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
Matthew R. Alexis, 25, of Gotham Street, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
At around 7:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Alexis allegedly threw a rock at a window and shattered it at 206 Franklin St. during a domestic incident. He allegedly pulled his arms away and struggled with officers as they arrested him. He was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
