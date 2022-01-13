Police blotter
WATERTOWN — Traci L. Weir, 35, no address listed, was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree false reporting of an incident.
At about 2:37 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Weir allegedly reported to Jefferson County 911 that there was a hostage situation at 108 S. Orchard St., which did not in fact occur. She was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Ms. Weir was arrested shortly after the incident, taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
Stephen M. Washer, 49, of Union Street, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Mr. Washer allegedly removed mail from someone else’s mailbox and shredded it on Tuesday. He was arrested on the same day, taken to jail and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Anthony I. Dejesus, 29, of Moffett Street, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.
At about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at his residence, Mr. Dejesus violated an order of protection by stealing the protected party’s phone as they were attempting to dial 911.
He was arrested shortly after the incident, taken to jail and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
