WATERTOWN — Shawn P. O’Leary, 48, of 524 Mill St. was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree harassment, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to police records, O’Leary allegedly slapped his girlfriend in the face multiple times during a domestic incident.
O’Leary also allegedly applied pressure to the throat of his girlfriend during a domestic incident.
O’Leary was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Brian G. Arnold, 51, a homeless resident of Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Arnold allegedly was sitting in front of Family Dollar and was shouting profanities which alarmed customers going into the store.
Mr. Arnold was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on Dec. 22.
Jeremiah C. Delgado, 45, of 526 Mill St. was charged by city police on Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Delgado allegedly obstructed the breathing of Brenda Delgado when he applied pressure with both hands on her throat during a domestic incident.
Delgado also allegedly punched Brenda Delgado during a domestic incident.
Delgado was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Lori L. Allen, 42, of 5384 Eugene St. in Lowville, was charged by city police on Thursday with driving while ability impaired, failure to use signal lights, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway.
Ms. Allen was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the City Court on Dec. 23.
Lauriar S. Collins, 24, of 643 Academy St. Apt. 1 was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Collins was held pending arraignment in City Court,
Riley J. Delong, 21, of 10138 4th Armored Division Drive, Fort Drum, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Delong allegedly intentionally grabbed the ankle of a 9-year-old child in order to take photographs of their feet. Delong also allegedly licked the feet and sucked on the toes of a 9-year-old and used physical force to gain the child’s compliance.
Delong was processed and released to United States Army PMO with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on Dec. 16.
Jamie L. East, 35, of 217 East Main St. was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
According to police records, Ms. East allegedly possessed 65 glassine envelopes and a plastic baggie containing a powder substance with an aggregate weight of approximately 2.5 grams which field tested positive for heroin. The glassine envelopes were packaged in five separate bundles along with the bulk heroin.
Ms. East also allegedly possessed two plastic baggies containing a white rock substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine with an aggregate weight of 20.8 grams.
Ms. East was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was held pending arraignment. Ms. East also had a warrant out of Indiana with limited extradition.
Casaundra L. Mashaw, 32, of 429 Stone St. was charged by city police on Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Mashaw allegedly damaged a 50-inch Panasonic television which is valued at over $250 when she pulled the TV from the TV stand causing the screen to shatter during a domestic incident.
Ms. Mashaw also allegedly punched James Heise with a closed fist during a domestic incident.
Ms. Mashaw was transported to Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment.
Jessica J. Davison, 33, of 22377 Wayside Drive was charged by city police on Thursday with trespassing.
According to police records, Ms. Davison allegedly knowingly and unlawfully remained in Byrne Dairy when she refused to leave after being asked to leave by a store employee.
Ms. Davison was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Dec. 23.
James R. Jarrett was charged by city police on Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Jarrett allegedly damaged the door of Katelyn Gertsenschlager.
Mr. Jarrett was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
