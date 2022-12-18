WATERTOWN —Colby P. Dimmitt, 30, of Lowville, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner to injure a child.
Police say that on Dec. 8 at the State Street Fastrac gas station, Mr. Dimmitt restrained a female victim by using her seat belt to pull her back into the car she was exiting, and pinning her to the driver’s seat. Police records also say that Mr. Dimmitt ended two calls from the victim to police, all while a 9-year-old child was also in the vehicle.
Mr. Dimmitt was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Josiah N. Godley, 18, of Emerson Place, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
Police say that on Dec. 2 at his home on Emerson Place, Mr. Godley tried to punch a woman.
He was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Scott W. Stevenson, 36, of Calcium, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree harassment.
Police say that on the morning of Nov. 29 at Conley’s Rental Management on Arsenal Street, Mr. Stevenson grabbed a man and dragged him to the ground, while threatening physical harm to him.
Mr. Stevenson was arraigned in city court and issued a criminal summons and released from police custody on his own recognizance. Police say that a court order of protection has been issued against Mr. Stevenson.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.