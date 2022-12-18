Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN —Colby P. Dimmitt, 30, of Lowville, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner to injure a child.

Police say that on Dec. 8 at the State Street Fastrac gas station, Mr. Dimmitt restrained a female victim by using her seat belt to pull her back into the car she was exiting, and pinning her to the driver’s seat. Police records also say that Mr. Dimmitt ended two calls from the victim to police, all while a 9-year-old child was also in the vehicle.

