WATERTOWN — A two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser and what appeared to be a silver truck left one person with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon, city fire officials said.
It is unclear if the person injured in the crash was an officer.
It appeared as though the police cruiser collided with the side of a silver truck on the corner of South Massey and Stone streets in the city.
The Watertown City Fire Department responded along with city police and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service.
Both the police cruiser and the truck were towed from the scene.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
